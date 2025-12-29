Good News for Monday! Israel Recognizes Somaliland

This is great news, and the US will not follow suit for now. The Republic of Somaliland is a breakaway country, independent of Somalia, the failed nation-state.

After more than three decades of de facto independence, the self-governing territory has maintained internal security, built democratic institutions, and followed a closer diplomatic engagement with Israel

Ilhan Omar is opposed to the recognition of Somaliland due to internal Somali politics. Michael Rubin is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Rubin said that highlighting the difference between Somalia and Somaliland matters.

“The corruption exposed in Minnesota mirrors the governance failures that have plagued Somalia for decades,” Rubin told Fox News Digital.

“Somaliland has charted a different course entirely, relying on internal accountability rather than international assistance, and that distinction matters right now,” he said. He was referencing the fraud that US largesse engendered with their handouts.

The Good Leader

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah’s leadership has taken that piece of land and made it into a productive nation with a good future.

Somaliland has signaled interest in joining the Abraham Accords, positioning itself as a potential partner for U.S. and Israeli interests in the Horn of Africa.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had established full diplomatic relations with Somaliland, describing the move as being in the spirit of the United States-brokered Abraham Accords.

That makes Israel the first UN state to recognize Somaliland.

“The case for Somaliland does align with Trump’s broader foreign policy approach,” Rubin said.

“It is business-friendly, security-focused, and takes responsibility for its own territory. It wants partnerships, not perpetual aid. By any reasonable metric, recognizing Somaliland makes sense.”

Take the wasted money you give to Somalia and turn it over to Somaliland, cautiously. Time to dump Somalia.