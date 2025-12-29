Ukraine reportedly tried to attack the home of Russian President Vladimir Putin with around 91 long-range drones. President Trump thought peace was “closer than ever before,” but that was before the bombing.

Both sides are playing us. In this case, Ukraine and its allies in the EU are doing everything they can to sabotage peace talks.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Putin plans to change his position on negotiations.

Reuters reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Ukraine had tried to attack President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region.

Lavrov said that on Dec. 28-29, Ukraine had attacked the Russian president’s state residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range drones.

“Such reckless actions will not go unanswered,” Lavrov was quoted as saying.

It was not immediately clear if Putin was in the residence at the time. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

President Donald Trump was “shocked” by the Ukrainian attack on the state residence of President Vladimir Putin, stating he did not foresee such “crazy actions,” according to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov.

The presidential advisor made the remarks to Russian media after a call between Putin and Trump on Monday. Shortly before the conversation became known to the public, Moscow said that the Ukrainian military targeted Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with more than 90 kamikaze drones.

Putin hasn’t changed his position in about a year, nor has Zelensky. Certainly, bombing Putin’s home as peace talks were ongoing is a message that Zelensky isn’t serious.

Ukrainian President Zelensky Posted This Early Today:

I have just spoken with @bundeskanzler Merz. First and foremost, we discussed the outcomes of the meeting with President Trump and his team in Florida.

I informed him about the main emphases and key issues raised. Thank you, Friedrich, for your advice and for the constant coordination. Of course, we also discussed today’s Russian fake, which Moscow is using to try to undermine diplomacy and justify dragging out the war.

Putin needs to come to terms with the fact that he must end the war, the strikes, and the bloodshed. Ukraine is doing everything to achieve peace. Russia must stop inventing ways to wage war and start thinking about how to restore security. Ukraine has put forward all the proposals.

Thank you to Germany, to everyone in Europe, and to the United States for their support on the path to peace.

This sounds like he expects Russia to surrender to Ukraine when Russia is the clear winner. What I do think is the EU and Ukraine will do everything possible to get the US into war.