Good News: Our Economy’s Great and We Can Afford Another War

As Americans suffer through very hard times caused by Democrats in power, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during an interview that the economy is doing “extremely well” and we “absolutely” can afford another war.

An interviewer quoted an expert saying, “This is the most threatening and challenging geopolitical environment that I’ve ever seen. At the same time, the US is in its weakest fiscal position since World War II, with debt to GDP at 122%. Can America, can the West afford another war at this time?

Yellen said, “… absolutely, America can certainly afford to stand with Israel and to support Israel’s military needs. And we also can and must support Ukraine in its struggle against Russia, and look, the American economy is doing extremely well.”

Just recently, she made it clear that if she doesn’t get a huge spending bill in the next couple of weeks, the government will shut down. So, why is that if we have plenty of money?

A debt-to-GDP ratio of 122% is very bad, especially since we have $33.5 trillion in debt with Bidenomics deficit spending of $500 billion a month. And, if that isn’t enough, we will have $45 trillion to $50 trillion in debt in the next decade while the world de-dollarizes.

Yellen is clearly lying, or more incompetent than I thought. Her problem is she’s a socialist ideologue.

