Goodell wants Kaepernick to ‘help us, guide us’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that he hopes former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will help “guide” the league on issues pertaining to social justice.

Seriously, he wants the Marxist cop hater to lead the League in social justice aka Marxism.

The commissioner also said during the interview with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg that he would “support” and “encourage” a team signing the controversial signal caller to its roster.

Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. He is the man who started kneeling during the Anthem to show his disrespect for the nation.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities,” Goodell continued. “We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for a long time.”

Goodell apologized to his players over rejecting kneeling last month, probably because polls now show the majority of Americans are okay with disrespecting the flag of our nation.