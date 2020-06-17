Officer in Rayshard Brooks shooting charged with felony murder

The officer in the Rayshard Brooks case is charged with felony murder and ten other charges. I don’t know the law, but I know he was overcharged. The DA is up for re-election. He is feeding the voracious mob.

He appears to have made a poor decision in hindsight, but who knows how he saw the events at the time. The other officer is turning state’s evidence and will say former officer Rolfe kicked Mr. Brooks. That’s bad.

The former Atlanta police officer is facing charges including felony murder and aggravated assault after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot last week, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Brooks, a black man, “was running away at the time that the shot was fired” by Officer Garrett Rolfe, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said.

“At the time Mr. Brooks was shot,” Howard said, “he did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury.”

At the time the shot was fired, Rolfe made an “excited utterance,” and said, “I got him,” Howard said.

Uh, so?

The officer was punched by Mr. Rolfe, they wrestled on the ground, he grabbed his taser and shot it off as he ran. They left that out of the ABC News story.

Rolfe has since been fired.

If convicted of felony murder, the former officer could face the death penalty, Howard said.

The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative leave.

Brosnan has since decided to testify on behalf of the state, Howard said.