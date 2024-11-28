Goofy Hollywood Stars Hate You, Stop Watching Their Movies

Alec Baldwin and Sharon Stone attacked Americans who voted for Trump while they were in Italy for the Torino Film Festival. Nice, huh? Stone likes to pretend she is an intellectual with her affected accent. Baldwin is back to being obnoxious after killing a woman.

Stone said Italy had seen “fascism” and that America as a country was in our “ignorant, arrogant adolescence.”

Fascism is when the government and corporations work together against the people. For example, take censorship. The government can’t directly censor Americans, so they pressured corporations to do it. The same thing happened with vaccines and lockdowns. That is a fascist government under Biden-Harris.

Stone is arrogant, naïve and in her adolescence:

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone rants about the election: “America is naive, ignorant, and arrogant” pic.twitter.com/2h2D2tmoSW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 26, 2024

Stone hates her fellow Americans who disagree with her.

Alec Baldwin, the man who trashes gun rights and shoots a woman to death, seeks to inform us about “reality.”

NEW: Alec Baldwin rips Americans as ignorant — “Americans are really uninformed about reality.” The solution to that problem, according to Alec, is his films. Amazing. Leftists can’t help themselves. They keep producing American voter repellant. Midterm GOP ads should… pic.twitter.com/eyzymwfhQb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 26, 2024

Sen. Kennedy has a word for them: they’re goofy, and then he explains why they are.

Sen. John Kennedy Delivers Unforgettable Response to Hollywood Name-Calling Trump Supporters “Here’s what I think. I think these people are goofy. They have the right to their opinion, but they’re just goofy. They hate George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln… pic.twitter.com/KaiGRM4n3f — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) November 27, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email