Goofy Hollywood Stars Hate You, Stop Watching Their Movies

By
M DOWLING
-
0
2

Alec Baldwin and Sharon Stone attacked Americans who voted for Trump while they were in Italy for the Torino Film Festival. Nice, huh? Stone likes to pretend she is an intellectual with her affected accent. Baldwin is back to being obnoxious after killing a woman.

Stone said Italy had seen “fascism” and that America as a country was in our “ignorant, arrogant adolescence.”

Fascism is when the government and corporations work together against the people. For example, take censorship. The government can’t directly censor Americans, so they pressured corporations to do it. The same thing happened with vaccines and lockdowns. That is a fascist government under Biden-Harris.

Stone is arrogant, naïve and in her adolescence:

Stone hates her fellow Americans who disagree with her.

Alec Baldwin, the man who trashes gun rights and shoots a woman to death, seeks to inform us about “reality.”

Sen. Kennedy has a word for them: they’re goofy, and then he explains why they are.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments