Marl Zuckerberg Visits President Trump: Dinner, Not Prison?

President-Elect Trump once threatened to imprison Meta/Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, but as the winds of change took hold, he started singing Donald Trump’s praises. Zuck visited Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and sat with him for a Thanksgiving Eve dinner.

The censorship king of Facebook has been gradually changing his spiel, and after the Butler attempt on Trump’s life he said, “On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy,” he said at the time.

He also apologized for ‘mislabeling’ a photo of the Trump post-assassination photo with him bravely holding his fist in the air saying, “Fight, Fight, Fight!” Trump wanted us to fight for America, and we did so at the ballot box.

Stephen Miller confirmed the visit and said business leaders like Zuckerberg understand that Trump is an “agent of change” and “prosperity.

Zuckerberg probably didn’t change. Who can forget how he influenced the election with searches, hiding the laptop information, and indirectly giving nearly half a billion dollars to the dotty Joe Biden?

However, maybe it’s something else driving him. Biden-Harris led a fascist assault on Big Tech, especially Cryptos. They debanked and destroyed 30 techs they disagreed with. As Marc Andeerseen said, it was “a raw application of power.” Maybe the abuse enlightened some of these wealthy tech guys out.

BREAKING: Stephen Miller confirms Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump at Mar-A-Lago and is kissing the ring He reportedly wants to be a part of Trump’s revolutionary change in America IMO Zuck should be prosecuted and jailed pic.twitter.com/f0jjCvPdhw — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) November 28, 2024

Allegedly, Zuck will give Americans free speech. We will wait and see on that one.

