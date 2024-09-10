Dakota Leazer, a Growth Strategist at Google, revealed during an undercover date with an OMG American Swiper journalist that Google has been actively coordinating with the Kamala Harris campaign, manipulating its search engine advertisements to favor her in the 2024 election.

Leazer explained, “It seemed to link out to legitimate news publication sites. So, it seemed like it was an ad from PBS, but it was really an ad for the Kamala campaign,” making users believe they were reading unbiased reports from reputable sources.

He also confessed that Google’s primary objective is to generate ad revenue through fear-based content, explaining, “I think whatever demographic is most fearful is going to be most profitable.”

According to Leazer, the left currently represents the most fearful demographic, which is why Google has been pushing pro-Kamala narratives for profit. He added, “I think right now the left is more fearful than the right is. It’s all about the share of the stock price,” revealing that Google’s liberal bias is not just political but tied to financial gain.

I think Google has a belief that one side will allow them to make more money,” Leazer revealed.

Google has profit motives that help drive political manipulation.

CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester claimed that “fear sells,” reinforcing the role of big tech and media in shaping public perception through fear and bias.

Watch:

BREAKING: Google Growth Strategist Exposes Google’s Search Engine Manipulation for Kamala Harris Campaign, Revenue-Driven Political Bias “Google was essentially promoting through its ads rhetoric that was very pro-Kamala,” admits Dakota Leazer (@dakotaleazer), a Growth… pic.twitter.com/5Sn3gU84be — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 9, 2024