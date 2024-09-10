Tren de Aragua Takes Over An El Paso Hotel

The Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has taken over a hotel in El Paso, which used to be a safe city.

The El Paso County Attorney’s office just filed a restraining order against the hotel. They allege the owner has allowed illegal activity to continue for months. Police have been called there nearly 700 times in two years.

The Gateway Hotel in downtown El Paso and its owner received a temporary injunction and restraining order from the El Paso County Attorney on Monday for alleged criminal activity and suspicions of “Tren De Aragua” gang members in the hotel.

El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez filed an original petition for abatement of a common nuisance and an application for a temporary restraining order, temporary injunction, against the lodging establishment“Gateway Hotel” located at 104 S. Stanton in downtown El Paso.

Sanchez also filed an order against the owner, Howard Yun.

The document stated that Gateway has operated as a hotel for the past six years without a valid certificate of occupancy and violates city requirements. Since July, the building has also failed at least three El Paso Fire Department inspections.

There are assaults, drugs, indecency with a child, and other criminal activity at the hotel.

The Gateway Hotel has a reputation for “allowing illegal activity [consuming drugs, gang activity, illegal dumping].

The United States is turning into a dump. Why isn’t the ICE truck outside this hotel collecting gang members? Vote open borders Harris and see how bad it gets.