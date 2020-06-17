Google, NBC, & a foreign entity gang-up to de-monetize Zerohedge & The Federalist

An NBC News report prompted Google to de-monetize two popular conservative websites, The Federalist and Zerohedge. They banned them from their ad revenue network after the NBC News Verification Unit reported them to Google.

Google’s ban came after the company was notified of research conducted by the far-far-left Center for Countering Digital Hate, a British nonprofit that combats online hate and misinformation — from the right.

They found that 10 U.S-based websites have published what they say are racist articles about the protests, and projected that the websites would make millions of dollars through Google Ads.

GOOGLE TOOK ACTION

Google blocked The Federalist from its advertising platform after the NBC News Verification Unit brought the project to its attention.

ZeroHedge had already been demonetized before the report, Google said. ZeroHedge and The Federalist did not respond to requests for comment.

To summarize, a far-left British organization says The Federalist and Zerohedge are writing racist articles, and a NBC News Verification Unit takes that information to Google to get both Zerohedge and The Federalist banned.

This is not journalism, and who are these people to decide who is hateful and who isn’t?

The NBC News reporter Adele-Momoko Fraser is trying to silence the right, but she couldn’t even get her story straight. She said The Federalist was de-monetized and it wasn’t and she claimed two ‘hateful’ articles were Zerohedge’s but they were a third party’s.

The self-appointed arbiter of hate also claims the following sites are hateful, and they’re right-wing of course: American Greatness, Moonbattery, American Thinker, Big League Politics, WND, The Washington Standard, Gateway Pundit, and Breitbart.

As Dan Bongino said, this is “speech suppression and tech tyranny”:

NBC “reporter” actively supporting speech suppression and tech tyranny. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/nqytYcECEC — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 16, 2020

Google resolved the issue with The Federalist and worked with them to remove the comments section:

Our policies do not allow ads to run against dangerous or derogatory content, which includes comments on sites, and we offer guidance and best practices to publishers on how to comply. https://t.co/zPO669Yd0p — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) June 16, 2020

Comments section?

Zerohedge is appealing the de-monetization and said half the article is wrong. The two articles the British hate speech arbiter didn’t like, one from 2016, were op-eds, not even his work.

Tucker said Google is colluding with a foreign power to interfere in the election:

.@SeanMDav joins @TuckerCarlson to discuss Google’s threat at the behest of @NBC_VC to ban the @FDRLST from ads. Tucker accuses Google and NBC News of being guilty of election interference for collaborating with a foreign group to deplatform a competitor. pic.twitter.com/RPoaIGOLa4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 17, 2020