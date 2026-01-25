Google Rejects Ads for Christian & Family Friendly Games

A Christian gaming creator is urging Congress to examine advertising policies at Google and TikTok. The company says its ads were repeatedly rejected despite being aimed at general audiences and containing family-friendly content.

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) said Wednesday it had sent a letter to members of Congress on behalf of its client, TruPlay Games. They are calling for an investigation into how the two platforms enforce their advertising rules.

According to the ACLJ, TruPlay has faced dozens of ad rejections since 2023. That included ads that were not targeted based on religious belief.

Wholesome traditional American values are under attack.

“This is repeated behavior in the dozens,” TruPlay CEO Brent Dusing told FOX Business. “We would get rejections multiple times a week.”

The company took out the words “Christian” and “bible,” and they still wouldn’t place the ads.