Federal Judge Orders Admin to Preserve Evidence of Pretti Shooting

NBC News reports: A federal judge in Minnesota early this morning blocked the Trump administration from “destroying or altering evidence” related to today’s fatal shooting of Pretti. The insinuation is that the administration can’t be trusted.

The judge ordered the evidence preserved, but out of the gate, NBC News suggested that the administration would destroy it.

The ruling comes after Minnesota state officials filed a lawsuit in Minnesota’s U.S. District Court against officials with the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies seeking a temporary restraining order that would prohibit federal officials from destroying evidence.

The lawsuit alleges evidence was taken from the scene of the shooting.

That is what the federal law enforcement is allowed to do, so they can investigate the shooting.

Judge Eric Tostrud’s order includes any “evidence that Defendants and those working on their behalf removed from the scene and/or evidence that Defendants have taken into their exclusive custody,” it states.

The suit, filed by the state attorney general, includes the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as plaintiffs and names among its defendants the leadership of several federal agencies, including the DHS.

This is the sketchy George Floyd office. They were in charge of the Floyd autopsy.

The radicals in office have been looking for another George Floyd case since the start of the Minneapolis operation.

All the available video was taken by anti-ICE protesters who were harassing the agents. The agent’s bodycams will provide the real evidence.

Minnesota officials want to try an agent for murder. That is what our country has come to. The radicalized population harasses them nonstop.

They tried to make a case out of Renee Good, who rammed an agent with her car. They still act as if the case was made and call her a mom and a poet. All we will hear about Alex Pretti is he’s a kind, loved ICU nurse. That could be, and it’s tragic, but he was murdered by leftist politicians, leftist policies, and leftist propaganda that radicalized him.

We will hear that ICE beat him up, not that ICE tried to disarm him, and he resisted arrest.