Google Tosses Quotas, Will Review All DEI Policies

Google had implemented a quota system five years ago in the wake of the George Floyd riots, with targets set for later this year. The targets would have set aside 30% of leadership positions for “underrepresented groups.” Not only has Google ditched that quota, but they will ‘review’ the rest of their DEI policies as well, the Wall Street Journal reports:

Google said it was evaluating whether to continue releasing annual diversity reports, which it has done since 2014. The evaluation is part of a broader review of DEI-related grants, training, and initiatives, including those that the email said “raise risk or aren’t as impactful as we’d hoped.”

Google also said it was reviewing recent court decisions and executive orders by President Trump aimed at curbing DEI in the government and federal contractors. The company is “evaluating changes to our programs required to comply,” the email said.

The WSJ notes that leaves Apple pretty much as the sole DEI advocate in Silicon Valley. We know what Elon Musk has had to say about it regarding Twitter/X, Tesla, and SpaceX. Amazon jumped off the DEI movement a month ago. Meta/Facebook dropped DEI around the same time when Mark Zuckerberg announced the dissolution of its “diversity team” after detecting a tipping point. And he wasn’t alone,

