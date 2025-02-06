Harris’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview Is Here

Her worst moments that CBS edited out of their interview with Kamala Harris are now public for all to hear. It’s now available because the Federal Communications Commission ordered the original to be made public.

Donald Trump explained that the sit-down had been rigged. The unearthed version now shows that CBS only aired 20 minutes of Kamala Harris talking, compared to 60 minutes that were filmed.

She literally can’t answer a question. Her rambling word salads were obvious in the original, but many of her worst moments were cut.

What’s different in the hour-long misery as opposed to the 20-minute version that was aired is she ranted about Trump being a racist because he said the newcomers from Haiti in Springfield were eating the dogs. She also stated that when she was senator, “the words I spoke could move markets.” That’s not satire.

They took out her harsher words and left in the gentler ones. Kamala (Comma-la) is often nasty, and they were trying to soften her image.

Hole Lee F*ck. The entire 60 Minutes Interview has dropped. This will remind you how lucky America is that this lady did not win. Wow pic.twitter.com/rGfdjaYSJL — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 5, 2025

