GOP Blocked Rep. Mace from Subpoenaing Ilhan’s Immigration Records

Rep. Nancy Mace tried to subpoena Ilhan Omar’s immigration records and her brother-husband’s immigration records. Republicans blocked the motion.

On January 7, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) moved during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing to subpoena Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) immigration records. Mace wanted to investigate the allegations of immigration fraud surrounding Ilhan Omar and determine if she can be denaturalized and deported.

There is strong evidence of immigration fraud.

Rep. Mace said, “These allegations, if true, raise grave concerns involving potential federal marriage fraud, immigration fraud, polygamy, incest, and tax violations. Knowingly entering into a marriage to evade U.S. immigration law is a felony punishable by prison time, substantial fines, denaturalization, and deportation. Marrying a sibling is illegal in every state. The American people deserve the truth about our elected officials.”

That is what Republicans blocked.

Rep. Burchett is now pushing for the House Intelligence Committee to obtain Omar’s records.

“Let’s get to the bottom of everything. I want to know if she’s here legally. If she’s not, then we need to take appropriate action,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn) told The Post this week.

As background, both Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon and Tom Homan have confirmed that Rep. Omar is under investigation for alleged immigration fraud, with critics contending that she faked a marriage to her brother for immigration reasons and thus could be denaturalized and deported because of the fraud.

