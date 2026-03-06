The Pentagon Thinks the Iran War Could Last Until September!

A new report suggests that the U.S.’s war on Iran could last several months, or even longer, despite Trump administration officials suggesting it will last only a few days or weeks. This would be a serious mistake.

According to Politico, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) officials at the agency’s headquarters in Tampa, Florida, have requested more intelligence officers from the Pentagon. CENTCOM says the ask is based on the belief that support for the war on Iran will be needed for “at least 100 days” and likely “through September,” the publication wrote.

A report by the US outlet Politico on Wednesday revealed that US Central Command has asked the Pentagon to deploy additional military intelligence officers to its headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

The reinforcements would support operations against Iran for at least 100 days and potentially until September.

This is a disaster for the deaths alone that we can expect to see if this is what they are planning. This will cost Republicans the midterms. President Trump needs to find an exit, but he probably won’t. And where is the money coming from for this?

It also suggests this war was more impulsive and unplanned than we have been told.

We have a war within our borders, and we need President Trump to focus on this country. This is one promise he should not break. He promised to be the president of peace. We didn’t want another George W.

However, the goals of destroying the Iranian navy and ballistic missiles are moving swiftly. The US has destroyed over 30 Iranian ships. We can keep the faith a little bit longer.

🚨 BREAKING: US CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper confirms the US has now sunk 30+ Iranian ships, including a drone ship the size of a WWII aircraft carrier That means we’ve taken out 13 MORE ships in the last 24 hours. America is COOKING the Iranian Navy

pic.twitter.com/5lcNM6cG2l — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 5, 2026

Iran continues to retaliate; in the last several hours,