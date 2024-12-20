GOP Has A New Deal to Avert Shutdown

House Republican negotiators have tentatively reached an agreement on averting a government shutdown at the end of Friday, sources told Fox News Digital.

Two people familiar with discussions told Fox News Digital that the deal would include a short-term extension of this year’s federal funding levels, disaster aid funding, and agricultural support for farmers – but under three separate bills.

It would also include a handshake agreement to act on the debt limit next year as part of Republicans’ planned massive conservative policy overhaul via a process called reconciliation.

The problem is Schumer wants the original terrible deal.

House GOP eyes separate vote strategy to avert shutdown.

From CNN’s Sarah Ferris and Annie Grayer

House GOP leaders are eyeing a funding strategy that would allow lawmakers to take a series of separate votes on funding the government and raising the debt limit, in a last-minute bid to avert a shutdown.

Lawmakers would take four separate votes: A three-month spending stopgap, a $100 billion disaster package, a $10 billion farm aid package, and a debt limit hike, according to two GOP sources briefed on the plans.

The House GOP plans to hold a conference meeting later today to brief members.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team have not made a final decision, but they hope to move rapidly, as lawmakers are eager to leave town for the holidays.

