GOP Healthcare Bill Passes a Test Vote But Dems to Vote on Subsidies

The US House advanced a Republican healthcare bill, HR 6403, that lets people buy insurance in groups to save money on premiums, without the Democrats’ ACA subsidies extension for insurance companies that are getting rich off the ACA.

It allows Americans to band together to save money.

The test vote was 213-209 in favor of the GOP bill.

This bill left out the provision to pay for subsidies for another three years.

The US House passed a GOP healthcare bill 213-209, allowing people to buy insurance in groups to lower premiums, without extending ACA subsidies favored by Democrats for major insurers. pic.twitter.com/1MBnjf5Aiq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 17, 2025

Some Republicans whose positions are in jeopardy joined with Democrats to force a vote on Obamacare subsidies for three years. It’s pointless to prop up a failed system, but if they don’t extend them, the House loses seats.

The Republican-controlled House blocked quick consideration of a Democratic bill to extend Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies. However, the House Democrats’ bill to extend enhanced Obamacare premium subsidies for three years will get a vote after four swing-district Republicans joined them on a discharge petition to force action.

Democrats are thrilled that they aren’t extending the subsidies because they believe it will cost them the midterms.

The GOP Has a Plan

The GOP plan centers on association health plans, allowing individuals and small businesses to join together to buy insurance in bulk to cut costs.

It also includes changes to cost-sharing reductions and reforms to pharmacy benefit managers. It excludes Biden-era premium caps set to expire on Dec. 31, which could lead to insurance bills doubling for 22 million people.

Speaker Johnson called it premium relief without “handouts to big rich insurance,” while Democrats slammed it as a sham that would flood the market with junk plans and drive premiums higher.

The vote mostly followed party lines, with one Republican voting no and some members absent. A full vote on the bill is expected before recess. The problem is the Senate won’t have 60 votes to pass it.