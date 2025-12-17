Candace Admits Her Data on Egyptian Planes Is Inaccurate

I am posting this article to clarify a piece of information that has been flying around the Internet, and which Candace admits is inaccurate. It is the story of the Egyptian planes. Candace Owens claimed, backed up by Tucker Carlson, that Egyptian planes were tracking Erika Kirk for some time.

The following information from Kanekoa appears accurate, especially with her admitting her data is inaccurate.

According to the latest information, 66% of the Egyptian plane locations on her original spreadsheet are inaccurate, and she doesn’t have proof of Erika Kirk’s location.

She admits that her data is misleading, but won’t admit she is wrong.

“I realized that when we shared that spreadsheet, people assumed that one of the columns, which was actually saying where the planes landed on that day, because it was ±3 days, was exactly where Erika had been on that day, and that was inaccurate,” Candace said.

That doesn’t make sense because she claimed that the planes and Erika’s location overlapped 73 times.

For 20 episodes, she claimed this was key to solving Charlie’s murder. Now, she says she’s redoing the timeline.

NEW: @RealCandaceO now admits her Egyptian plane spreadsheet was misleading. But she still refuses to acknowledge the factual errors: • 66% of the Egyptian planes’ locations on her original spreadsheet are wrong.

• She has never provided verifiable evidence of where Erika… pic.twitter.com/5T6NMzq01P — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 17, 2025

Also, today, Candace is getting slapped around by her followers. They believe she caved to Erika Kirk. I don’t know the details and don’t have time to check it out. People who are interested can do so.

My concern about Candace is that she is putting out misinformation and making all conservatives look bad. Also, her harsh treatment of Charlie’s widow and his organization is unkind. This morning, she began a podcast mocking Israel. It reflects on all conservatives.