GOP leaders ditch Trump’s farewell to go to church with Joe, the abortion guy

Vice President Pence, Senate Majority Leader McConnell, and House Minority Leader McCarthy will not attend President Trump’s farewell on Wednesday morning. President Trump said goodbye to the public this afternoon in a taped address.

Republican leaders will skip President Trump’s farewell event to instead attend church with incoming President Joe Biden on the day of his inauguration, according to The Independent.

Senate Majority Leader, soon-to-be Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were expected to attend church with Mr. Biden, Axios reports. It’s a snub symbolizing a possible GOP establishment break with Donald Trump.

They think they are unifying the country. I kid you not. What they are unifying is Trump supporters around Trump.

For Pence, It’s Logistics

Vice President Mike Pence will skip Mr. Trump’s event but does not plan to attend church with Mr. Biden.

Pence is attending Biden’s inauguration at the Capitol at noon and wouldn’t be able to make both work logistically, aides told The Washington Post’s, Josh Dawsey.

Mitch McConnell publicly blamed Donald Trump for the riot on January 6th and thinks he committed an impeachable offense. While McConnell hasn’t decided to vote to remove Trump from office — after he leaves office — McConnell and 16 more might vote against Trump. Mitch and crew seem intent on destroying the Republican Party.

Mitch really thinks he can totally ditch Trump after not supporting him for four years and still have a political party at the end of the purge.

