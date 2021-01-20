Sunrise movement screams for revenge and no compromise

The communist-climate hysterics of the Sunrise Movement demand the new Biden administration not compromise with Republicans. The movement is calling the riot a Confederate Coup. They are ridiculous.

Watch the racist woman screaming about whites, and the young communist talking about sharing riches with everyone. They also want revenge.

So much for unity.

If Biden doesn’t give them what they want, the violent leftists will riot violently.

Watch:

Organizers on the ground delivered this election to Democrats. Now, we must hold them accountable to deliver bold, people-oriented solutions, not unimaginative centrism, not compromise with Republicans who incited last week’s attempted Confederate coup.https://t.co/LyYqtARFEb pic.twitter.com/a5W5c08tTB — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) January 19, 2021

Related