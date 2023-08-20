GOP Senator Says Donald Trump Will Not Be the GOP Nominee

Sen. Bill Cassidy thinks Donald Trump should end his campaign, and, in any case, he won’t be the nominee. We don’t know how he knows that, and we wonder if the Party can reject his candidacy if he is convicted of any of the 90 charges filed against him.

On Sunday morning, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said,” I think so,” in an interview on CNN’s State of the Union when asked whether Trump should end his campaign. “But obviously, that’s up to him. I mean, you’re just me asking my opinion. But he will lose to Joe Biden if you look at the current polls.”

[They’re actually tied in the polls. If DJT is convicted, that will be a problem. Also, I don’t believe Joe will be the nominee. I think there will be a bait-and-switch with far-left Democrats who can win.]

“If former President Trump ends up getting the nomination but cannot win a general [election], that means we’ll have four more years of policies which have led to very high inflation, to a loss of purchasing power for the average American equivalent to $10,000, and to many other things which I think have been deleterious to our future,” he explained.

The host noted that if Donald Trump is the nominee, Mitch McConnell said he’d support him. “You are one of those who voted to convict him, but looking ahead, do you think Donald Trump is fit to be president again,” Dana Bash asked.

“I don’t think Donald Trump, one, he’ll be 78 years old, but I don’t think he’ll be our nominee for the reasons I’ve said. Over the last four years, we’ve lost the House, the Senate, and the presidency. Political campaigns are about winning. Our agenda does not move forward unless we win. We need a candidate who can not only win himself and herself, but you also have to have someone who lifts all votes, and that’s clearly not happened over the last four years.”

“I’m going to vote for a Republican,” Cassidy said.

“I think Joe Biden needs to be replaced, but I don’t think Americans will vote for someone who’s been convicted,” the Louisiana senator explained, adding, “I’m a Republican. I think any Republican on that stage in Milwaukee would do a better job than Joe Biden and so I want one of them to win,” he said, referencing the first GOP presidential candidate debate set to take place on Wednesday.

Watch:



Related