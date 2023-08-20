76% of Democrats Support Uncle Joe’s Climate Agenda

Opinion in this article

In June, Pew Research found that 76% of Democrats, and lean Democrats, believe Joe Biden is going in the right direction on Climate Change policies. Meanwhile, only 15% of Republicans or lean Republican think he’s going in the right direction.

“Slightly more Americans say the Biden administration’s policies on climate change are taking the country in the wrong direction (50%) than the right direction (45%). As with most assessments of the administration, Republicans and Democrats offer opposing viewpoints on this question,” Pew writes.

The soundbites win the day!

The climate elites figured out they could use climate scarism to kill off capitalism. If they are really serious about net zero, they need to go nuclear.

The media is corrupt, but you can still get a lot of good information from reporters. You just need to look at all of it with a fair amount of cynicism.

BILLIONAIRES TELL YOU WHAT TO THINK

My problem with all this is Democrats rely more on the mainstream media, which is run by basically six companies, five of which have a leftist agenda.

About 15 billionaires and six corporations own most of the U.S. media outlets. The biggest media conglomerates in America are AT&T, Comcast, The Walt Disney Company, National Amusements (which includes Viacom Inc. and CBS), News Corp and Fox Corporation (which are both owned in part by the Murdochs), Sony, and Hearst Communications. [This information is a little dated, but it’s basically the same.] A more recent list can be found here.

Billionaires tell us how to react!

The media omits a lot of important information and even blatantly lies, particularly regarding climate. People who do give facts are demonized and canceled.

Judith Curry, a prominent climate scientist, is one victim we wrote about recently. She was on board with extreme predictions, and when scientists pointed to errors in her research, she looked into her work and revised it. She thinks climate scares are a “manufactured consensus.” The media forbids this type of turn-around. It seems the media decides what we think and how we react, and they’re all in on socialism and extreme climate control.

The media buried Climategate, but we knew in 2009 and 2011 what the elites were up to and how they intended to exploit the climate.

Who runs the USA? It’s billionaire donors, corporations, the Alphabet agencies, White House Marxists, and an obliging figurehead named Joe Biden. We are run by the consensus of the elite. They don’t care what we think.

Related