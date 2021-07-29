Gov Abbott EO addresses illegal with COV who continue to flood in

















Governor Abbott signed an executive order allowing Texas DPS to pull over charities transporting COV-positive migrants to local hotels. The vehicles will be impounded.

This is after it was discovered that Catholic Charities has been sending illegals with COV to hotels and not telling the management. The COV-infected people aren’t following health safety guidelines.

Catholic Charities won’t care. They’ll find a way around it.

Here are some of the specifics of the executive order. According to this, charities that are transporting migrants will be fair game for Texas DPS to pull over. This order comes after news broke of a charity in RGV placing COVID positive migrants into local hotels. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/vzKkN3cS91 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 28, 2021

THIS IS ONE GROUP IN ONE AREA IN ONE GROUP

Illegal aliens are pouring into the country, nonstop from all over the world. There were 509 migrants in only one group in one night. It is so dangerous. We don’t know who these people are.

This is brought to you by our communistic Democrats.

509 migrants in one single group in one part of the RGV last night. That’s insane. Biggest I’ve seen so far is 350-400. https://t.co/eEIqhAq78B — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 28, 2021

THE DISASTER AT THE BORDER

Rep. Grothman describes the disaster on the border in this clip. The illegals are pouring in non-stop and there is no way to check their criminal history here or in their native country.

They are getting in with no photo IDs while Americans can’t travel anywhere without a photo ID.

The border is wholly controlled by cartels. If Border Patrol tries to stop them, they throw a 3 or 4-year-old in the water, knowing the BP will save the child.

This is illegal and no one in ledership cares.

Watch:

