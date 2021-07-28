Trump sends a fierce warning to Republicans on infrastructure deal

















Dirtbag GOP senators reached a bipartisan infrastructure deal, giving Nancy Pelosi and her comrades a big win.

This is as Democrats plan a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure deal that will cause serious inflation.

Krysten Sinema is leading the negotiations with several RINOs. RINO Rob Portman tweeted that it will not raise taxes or inflation.

Who thinks giving Pelosi a win pre-2022 is worthwhile?

The bipartisan infrastructure agreement will upgrade and modernize America’s infrastructure without raising taxes or increasing inflation. Washington has talked about doing this for as long as I can remember. Now it’s time for action. Let’s come together and get it done. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) July 28, 2021

Dirtbag McConnell is going for it.

Based on a commitment from Leader Schumer to Senators Portman and Sinema that the Portman-Sinema amendment to be filed will be the substitute amendment, I will vote to proceed to the bipartisan infrastructure bill. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 28, 2021

TRUMP’S RESPONSE

Hard to believe our Senate Republicans are dealing with the Radical Left Democrats in making a so-called bipartisan bill on “infrastructure,” with our negotiators headed up by SUPER RINO Mitt Romney.

This will be a victory for the Biden Administration and Democrats, and will be heavily used in the 2022 election. It is a loser for the USA, a terrible deal, and makes the Republicans look weak, foolish, and dumb. It shouldn’t be done.

It sets an easy glidepath for Dems to then get beyond what anyone thought was possible in future legislation. It will be a continued destruction of our Country. Our Borders are horrible, crime is at an all time high, taxes and inflation are going way up, the economy is going way down, and now this.

Don’t do it Republicans – Patriots will never forget! If this deal happens, lots of primaries will be coming your way!

NEW! President Trump warns GOP NOT to accept “infrastructure” bill negotiated by RINOs! pic.twitter.com/kM5ZYxseGC — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 28, 2021

