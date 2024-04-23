Gov. DeSantis Slams GOP for Not Doing the One Crucial Thing

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) slammed Republicans for their pathetic performance on every issue, especially the most important one – illegal immigration.

In terms of what is going on in Congress, Gov. DeSantis said, “Recently, you know, Republicans were sent there, and the number one issue that our voters wanted them to address is the southern border and the massive influx of foreigners by the millions coming into this country. And we don’t know who these people are.

“And they basically just surrendered on the border they now have no leverage to do anything on the border. They had an opportunity to insist that Biden accept the border if he wanted all the foreign aid.

“And they decided to capitulate, and so he got everything he wanted, and Republican voters did not get anything with respect to stopping this problem at the southern border.

“I just think that you know, look, we’re doing more in Florida to deal with it, and then the Congress is, I mean, it’s just pathetic that’s going on.

“So, I was really disappointed to see that they basically capitulated entirely on the border, and at this point, you’re not going to see anything done on the border for the rest of this year. What are we just going to let in another 2 million people and do nothing about it? I think it was a real failure.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rips House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans for giving up all their leverage and not getting border security passed while giving Biden what he wanted on foreign aid:

UNBELIEVABLE

After all the rotten things Joe Biden has said and done to Republicans, Speaker Johnson apologized to our horrendous President Joe Biden. It is truly unbelievable.

This past March, Johnson felt he owed Biden an apology. Seated just over the president’s shoulder during the State of the Union address, the speaker couldn’t mask his expressions of exhaustion and exasperation as Biden laid into Republicans. The two next met on Capitol Hill for the Friends of Ireland luncheon, where Johnson toasted Biden as “America’s most famous Irishman.” On loan from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, his pint glass was the same one Reagan used during a 1984 visit to Ireland. The Guinness the Southern Baptist speaker drank was non-alcoholic.

Johnson pulled Biden aside to “apologize for the eye-roll memes that went around the world.” The president laughed, then told the speaker he was glad Johnson was better behaved than Nancy Pelosi had been during the speeches of his predecessor: “I’m just grateful you didn’t rip my speech up.” The speaker replied, “Well, Mr. President, don’t think my friends back home didn’t want me to light it on fire.”

Let’s Go Brandon!

