NARA, DOJ, WH Colluded to Concoct a Docs Crime Against Trump

Newly unsealed documents in Donald Trump’s classified documents case reveal that the Biden White House colluded with the National Archives (NARA) and the FBI to concoct a case against the former president.

We knew that. Now, we really know it.

NARA and the DOJ were working together to create a case five months before they actually did.

NEW: Thanks to order by Judge Cannon, key evidence related to classified docs case is now unredacted. On the left: What DOJ/Jack Smith wanted to conceal. On the right: Now we know why. More proof of collaboration btw Biden White House and NARA to concoct a case. pic.twitter.com/YVHVmAfOai — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 22, 2024

Special Counsel Jack Smith also attempted to conceal this evidence. In February, he told Judge Eileen Cannon that Trump’s counsel wasn’t entitled to the discovery of documents between the White House and NARA.

He wanted the requests ignored.

Smith claimed the information must be kept confidential because the intel community is a Trump victim, when in fact, they’ve been spying on him and lying about him for years, from Trump Tower to Hunter’s laptop.

One of the excuses Special Counsel Jack Smith gave Judge Cannon as to why evidence of collusion between “Obama sisters” Lisa Monaco (DOJ) and Avril Haines (DNI) must be kept under wraps is bc the intel community is a “victim” of Trump pic.twitter.com/ucRVZhTWN7 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 23, 2024

WE KNEW THIS IN 2022

The raid on Mar-a-Lago was politically driven, with the White House, the DOJ, and NARA working together.

In August 2022, Just the News reported that Joe Biden and his team worked with the Justice Department and the partisan National Archives (NARA) officials to put together a case for criminal mishandling of documents. They are looking for anything they can call a crime, although they had no problem with Bill Clinton and Barack Obama keeping whatever documents they wanted. Just the News has the scoop.

“…the Biden White House worked directly with the Justice Department and National Archives to instigate the criminal probe into alleged mishandling of documents, allowing the FBI to review evidence retrieved from Mar-a-Lago this spring and eliminating the 45th president’s claims to executive privilege, according to contemporaneous government documents reviewed by Just the News.”

“The memos show then-White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su was engaged in conversations with the FBI, DOJ, and National Archives as early as April, shortly after 15 boxes of classified and other materials were voluntarily returned to the federal historical agency from Trump’s Florida home.

“By May, Su conveyed to the Archives that President Joe Biden would not object to waiving his predecessor’s claims to executive privilege, a decision that opened the door for DOJ to get a grand jury to issue a subpoena compelling Trump to turn over any remaining materials he possessed from his presidency.”

The DOJ, White House, and NARA invented a crime to indict Donald Trump.

Joe Biden wanted to classify the documents in Donald Trump’s presidency. He got permission from the partisan NARA to do it after taking away Trump’s executive privilege. Biden then declared every document from Donald Trump’s presidency to be classified. Biden not only knew what was going on, but he, or his staff also planned it and put the entire affair, including the raid, in motion. John Solomon has the documents to prove it. Biden set up the legal path for the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Biden and whoever directs him are the instigators of Document-gate.

They wouldn’t even let this go when Biden’s crimes became known.

Related