Gov DeSantis Wars Against the WOKE with ‘Stop the Woke Act’

















Florida Governor Ron DeSantis did it again. He announced the Stop Woke Act which will ban Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools and prohibit corporations from including it in employee training programs. It also protects parents who sue schools teaching their children the anti-American, racist Critical Race Theory. They will also be able to get their attorneys’ fees back.

DeSantis blasted critical race theory and “wokeness” at a presser today as “an attempt to delegitimize our history and to delegitimize our institutions.”

CRT is Marxist-based and says U.S. institutions and culture are systemically racist and oppressive to racial minorities.

“I view the wokeness as a form of cultural Marxism,” DeSantis continued. “They want to tear at the fabric of our society and our culture, really things we’ve taken for granted, like the ability of parents to direct the upbringing of their kids.”

Watch:

Florida @GovRonDeSantis announces the “Stop Woke Act,” putting FL’s ban on CRT into statute. It also includes a “private right of action” for parents to sue if they think their kids are being taught CRT. Parents can collect attorneys fees if they are successful in their suit. pic.twitter.com/wqzrnN8QHN — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) December 15, 2021

