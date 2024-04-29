AZ Gov. Vetoed a Bipartisan Bill & Squatters Get the OK to Squat

Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoed the squatter law that would have allowed the police to evict squatters. Owners in Arizona have to evict trespassers when they should be able to call the police to remove squatters.

Hobbs’ veto permits squatters to squat for six months while the owners must go to court. It’s the only way to read it.

The bipartisan bill, SB 1129, would have permitted a homeowner to request law enforcement to remove a squatter from their property immediately had the squatter invaded a home and unlawfully claimed a right to live there.

“This bill fails to leverage existing legal mechanisms, respect the due process rights of lawful tenants, and minimize unintended consequences such as for victims of domestic violence,” Hobbs wrote.

The clip below explains why all of that is nonsense.

“This bill has absolutely nothing to do with landlord-tenant law and has exemptions for family members and anyone with an agreement to cohabitate,” Sen. Wendy Rogers said in a statement, questioning whether Hobbs had even read the bill’s text.

Rogers said that criminals are scheming to take over homes that aren’t theirs, posing a threat to the safety of homeowners and infringing on their private property rights.

Hobbs constantly vetoes bills from the right.

This is an excellent analysis:

Arizona Gov. Hobbs vetoed the squatter law that would have allowed the police to evict squatters. Owners in Arizona have to evict

Related