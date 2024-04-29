Three Officers Murdered, Four Others Wounded

Numerous police officers were shot, and at least three are dead from gunfire during a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force investigation in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that “numerous” officers were shot at the scene in the 5000 block of Galway Drive, which is in the Shannon Park neighborhood. The shooting began when the U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve a warrant, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force was then “engaged by active gunfire from a subject,” according to authorities. As of 3:35 p.m., the situation was still considered active, and multiple victims were transported to local hospitals.

The suspect reportedly barricaded himself in his home and began shooting at police.

According to updates shared on social media by the breaking news account RAWSALERTS, a total of 7 officers were shot, including three officers who are now deceased. A suspect is also reportedly deceased.

CBS News reported that two of the deceased officers were local task force officers, and one was a Marshals Service deputy.

#UPDATE: The hospital is currently on lockdown where

