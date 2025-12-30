Gov. Hochul Embraces Zohran Mamdani’s Universal Childcare

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s bullish on communist Zohran Mamdani and strongly hinted that she plans to enact a multi-billion-dollar taxpayer-funded universal childcare program — a priority for the incoming socialist mayor.

“I think he [Mamdani] is going to surprise a lot of people,” Democrat Hochul said Sunday on 77 WABC’s “Cats Roundtable” radio program.

“Everybody — let’s give him a chance,” she said. She says that knowing they will be stealing everyone else’s money under a communist agenda.

Massive Wealth Redistribution

Everything Hochul and Mamdani do together will be big government communism and massive wealth redistribution.

Far-left Democrat Hochul, who is seeking re-election to a second four-year term next year, said “there’s an awful lot of alignment” between her and democratic socialist Mamdani — particularly citing universal childcare.

“Affordability and driving down the cost of living in this great city,” she told host John Catsimatidis.

Hochul suggested that she’ll make state-funded universal childcare a key part of her 2026 policy agenda.

We don’t know how Hochul will pay for it, but given her intense, agreeable conversations with Zohran, she will likely do what he is doing. Mamdani proposed to pay for his $6 billion “no-cost” childcare for every New Yorker aged 6 weeks to 5 years by raising taxes on corporations, who will start moving out, and a Maduro-like wealth tax. The wealth tax taxes the top 1% of income earners to start. However, we all know how it ends. We’ve seen this play before.

Hochul also claimed publicly funded universal childcare is pro-business.

“Employers in New York are really going to benefit when their own employees don’t have to stress on who’s taking care of their children. I think that’s going to give real competitive advantages to our businesses as well,” the governor said.

“I’m excited about that.”