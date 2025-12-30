James Woods: The SOB “Slithered in…Destroyed Our Once Beautiful Country”

A must-watch clip follows in which Ohio Attorney Mehek Cooke not only confirms massive welfare fraud in her state, but also the need to investigate fraud in every state. She noted that the same fraud happens in Pennsylvania. Stay with this article to the end, and read James Woods’ explanation of why our country has been destroyed.

“Audit America,” she says.

She said that in Ohio, they run fake “home health” and bill $250,000 each year for each family, when no work is actually being done.

“The state will, as long as the doctor has approved it, continue to pay you. It could be for 10 hours, 12 hours, up to 24 when it’s critical care.”

“So you could sit at home without caring for an elderly parent who really doesn’t need it, make about $75,000 to $90,000 a year. Now you add two parents, that’s $180,000. Now you add your in-laws $250,000.”

“You continue to add this, and you wonder what are the services being provided? So a lot of providers came and said fraud is occurring because we said we weren’t going to rubber-stamp this paperwork.”

“So they went to other providers, their home health care networks saying we’ll make it worth your while. Well, sounds like a kickback to me.”

Audit every state:

“So we really need to investigate the Medicaid system and how much it’s increased since the Somali population came and who really needs critical care because that’s meant for our disabled, our elderly, and people who really need it, not to just live off our system.”

“And that’s what’s happening in Ohio. I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s despicable, but authorities are now looking at it from the Attorney General’s office to the U.S. Attorney’s office.”

“I flagged them all because this is Ohio tax dollars, and we have to take it seriously. I’m tired of people telling me, well, this is the way it’s always been. It’s subjective, and we can’t really check. No, you can.”

🚨 WOW. Ohio attorney Mehek Cooke CONFIRMS MASSIVE fraud in Ohio, another hotbed for Somalis They run fake “home health” and bill $250,000 PER YEAR, per FAMILY, when no work is actually being done She says it also happens in PENNSYLVANIA “Audit America. Audit Ohio now. And I’m… pic.twitter.com/eEiRjdHtpO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 29, 2025

Elon Musk responded to it, saying:

The fraud of your taxpayer money is happening nationwide and is liberally applied to attract illegal (and some legal) immigrants who will reliably vote Democrat.

The more you look, the more you find. And you don’t need to be a world-class detective to figure it out. This is brazen daylight robbery.

James Woods’ response is probably the one half the country agrees with to some degree:

The Obama illegal immigration/fraud model is like a cancer spreading insidiously through the gut of the American body politic. This Muslim son-of-a-bitch, with no verifiable personal history, slithered into the White House and destroyed our once beautiful nation.

Barack Obama had a lot of help, but he is considered the root cause of the problems today by millions of Americans.