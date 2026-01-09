Gov. Hochul to Fund “Free” Child Care Despite Warning Signs

Despite all the corruption in child care welfare, especially by foreigners, Governor Hochul is teaming up with Mayor Zohran, who has never held a job, to expand childcare. How much faith do you have that they will make sure the funds receive proper oversight?

This affects federal taxpayers. Everyone will fund this.

Hochul wants to get re-elected, so she’s on bended knee to Mamdani, the communist.

The people here illegally and other immigrants use child care proportionately more than Americans. We have at least a million illegal aliens in New York City alone.

Zohran and Kathy are aiming for universal child care, a communist/socialist program that redistributes the wealth.

On Thursday, they set their burgeoning relationship in action as Hochul revealed her administration’s plans to invest in the expansion of universal child care statewide, vowing to partner with Mamdani to fully fund the first two years of the city’s implementation of free child care for 2-year-olds.

“I’m here to say the era of empty promises ends with the two of us right here, right now,” Hochul said, calling Mamdani an “extraordinary partner.”

She is giving our money away, and it will absorb federal funds to help a communist succeed. He’s a communist representing the Democrat Party.

The governor announced the state will commit to funding the first two years of 2-Care, a Mamdani-administration proposal that would ensure universal child care for 2-year-olds as part of the 2027 and 2028 budgets. The program is expected to begin with 2,000 children this year, with a price tag of $75 million. Under the proposal, 2-Care will focus on “high-need areas” in the first year to expand citywide by the fourth year.

Hochul said the state government would also invest $470 million to expand access to universal pre-K beyond the city to make it available for every 4-year-old in the state by 2028. The governor also promised an additional $1.2 billion toward the State Child Care Assistance Program, which provides vouchers for low-income families. In total, Hochul said her administration will invest $4.5 billion in child care.

In other words, it’s for non-white people.

They plan to expand it to children from six weeks of age to six years. The government will use it to raise and brainwash the children.