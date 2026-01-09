ICE Puts Up Barricades & So Do the ‘Mostly Peaceful’ Protesters

Renee Good aimed her car at an ICE agent, prepared to run him over, and she did hit him. After stalking and blocking ICE all day, agents wanted her out of her car, and for that, she was seemingly willing to drive over an agent. We will never know because the agent shot her, and she died. The media and Democrats are very upset that the agent lived, and Renee Good died. They have no sympathy for the agent who is doing his job, nothing more.

Renee Good was a member of the radical ICE Watch group. They obstruct and slam into ICE vehicles. They train insurrectionists.

The radicals rioting are called protesters by the media as they throw objects at agents, threaten them, and blockade them.

ICE is now putting concrete barriers in front of where they meet to protect themselves.

The media is calling the protests mostly peaceful, ignoring the nonstop barricading of ICE and ramming into their vehicles. They also ignore the communists’ nonstop harassment and screaming at agents. They won’t even describe who these people are.

Here is an example of what the media ignores.

The deranged protesters are also putting up barriers. Residents wanted these barricades removed, but Mayor Frey refused. The city did remove the ones around the makeshift Good memorial.

The no-go zone:

Minneapolis is setting up third-world autonomous zones to protect the criminal aliens. Additionally, the protesting commies are paid.

The funding source:

