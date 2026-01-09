ICE Puts Up Barricades & So Do the ‘Mostly Peaceful’ Protesters

Renee Good aimed her car at an ICE agent, prepared to run him over, and she did hit him. After stalking and blocking ICE all day, agents wanted her out of her car, and for that, she was seemingly willing to drive over an agent. We will never know because the agent shot her, and she died. The media and Democrats are very upset that the agent lived, and Renee Good died. They have no sympathy for the agent who is doing his job, nothing more.

Renee Good was a member of the radical ICE Watch group. They obstruct and slam into ICE vehicles. They train insurrectionists.

The radicals rioting are called protesters by the media as they throw objects at agents, threaten them, and blockade them.

ICE is now putting concrete barriers in front of where they meet to protect themselves.

Happening now: Concrete barriers are going up outside the federal building in Minneapolis, where ICE and Border Patrol regularly meet ahead of operations. This comes as protests and clashes have broken out with federal law enforcement there at the Whipple Building. pic.twitter.com/wWQtSOjqNJ — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 9, 2026

The media is calling the protests mostly peaceful, ignoring the nonstop barricading of ICE and ramming into their vehicles. They also ignore the communists’ nonstop harassment and screaming at agents. They won’t even describe who these people are.

Here is an example of what the media ignores.

NOW: Minneapolis – a person intentionally tries to block-in border patrol agents with a silver Jetta. See how BP warned the person to move. Citizen was screaming F you and kill yourself to BP pic.twitter.com/DOCJVstqTF — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 9, 2026

The deranged protesters are also putting up barriers. Residents wanted these barricades removed, but Mayor Frey refused. The city did remove the ones around the makeshift Good memorial.

Deranged protestors have set up barricades blocking the streets in Minneapolis. The city has refused calls from residents to remove it. Mayor Frey is an absolute failure for allowing this to go on. Maintain order in your streets!#Minneapolisprotests

pic.twitter.com/T7CpIzI3If — Providence Wire (@providence_wire) January 8, 2026

The no-go zone:

A No-Go zone has been put up in Minneapolis. Its funny they put up walls and barriers to keep people out, but they didn’t want border walls to keep illegal aliens out, which sparked this whole situation in the first place. pic.twitter.com/W8fJW2xC5c — Paratrooper Brady (@paratroopbrady) January 8, 2026

Minneapolis is setting up third-world autonomous zones to protect the criminal aliens. Additionally, the protesting commies are paid.

JUST IN: Bombshell admission from a Minneapolis anti-ICE agitator on live TV: Ingraham: “Do you have a job?” Leftist: “I’m getting PAID right now!” There it is, paid communist agitators fueling the riots and autonomous zone chaos!pic.twitter.com/ewe7s7UKCI — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 9, 2026

The funding source: