Gov Hochul to use taxpayer-funded law enforcement for private security for wealthy executives.

Kathy Hochul plans to use taxpayer-funded law enforcement to run private security for wealthy executives. The New York Governor will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday with state law enforcement officials and about 175 corporate representatives to discuss sharing security resources. She wants to calm their nerves after the murder of the United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

One lunatic kills an innocent CEO, and the overreaction is stunning when looking at how little concern there is for us peasants who have to dodge Tren de Aragua.

Hochul will use taxpayer-funded law enforcement to help protect the wealthy executives of wealthy companies.

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, she said, “We protect everybody on the streets of New York, not just CEOs; everybody deserves the protection of our law enforcement.”

Protecting everyone on the streets of New York is something New York politicians don’t do and don’t care about.

“It’s a demonstration that New York really has the most prepared and informed counterterrorism capacity in the country,” the CEO and president of the Partnership for New York City, Kathy Wylde, said. “There’s nowhere safer to be.”

Kathy Wilde lied. It’s not all that safe.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email