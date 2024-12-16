President of Saxon Aerospace Suggests the Reason for the Drones

The President and Chairman of the Board at Saxon Aerospace LLC, James Ferguson, has a compelling opinion about the mysterious drones. It aligns with the post from another X User I put up earlier.

It is convincing enough to cause Joe Rogan concern.

Mr. Ferguson said that he believes they could be looking for nuclear warheads. A man he spoke with mentioned 80 missing nuclear warheads from Ukraine. He suggested nukes could have been brought into this country.

He explained, “I spoke to a gentleman a few months ago who was trying to raise an alarm to the highest levels of our government, which they had their ears closed, about this one particular nuclear warhead that he physically put his hands on.”

The man had told him that the alleged nuclear weapon he claimed to have touched was headed for America.

The man concluded he believed there was radioactive material somewhere along an interstate, possibly in New Jersey. He believed that the federal government was almost certainly searching for something.

This is strictly opinion and hearsay, but it’s not as if our government is giving us any information. Believing the US government is looking for something is a reasonable assumption.

If that is what is going on, they should tell us. We should be warned. Perhaps Americans could help. No matter what is going on, Americans need to know. People are becoming fearful.

This is the first video about these drones that has got me genuinely concerned. https://t.co/yzRoie2lUn — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) December 15, 2024

