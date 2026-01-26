Gov. Hochul Uses a Snow Update for an Infuriating, Dangerous Rant

I was ready to watch Lee Zeldin’s interview on News 12 when, minutes in, Gov. Hochul came on with a “storm update” that turned into an unhinged, biased, fact-free, propaganda-filled attack on the Department of Homeland Security. This came even after introducing one of its leaders, now helping to manage NYS’s snow emergency.

Her tirade was based on the shootings in Minneapolis. There was no mention that the woman rammed an ICE agent with her car or that the fellow shot was carrying a loaded Sig P320 handgun and was trying to prevent the arrest of a man wanted for assault and accused of domestic assault.

That Hochul would use a supposedly critical weather update, awaited by trapped viewers hoping not to be treated to some political rant, is about one of the lowest bars any politician could reach. News 12 should be required to give equal time to the DHS and Bruce Blakeman, or face the investigation of its license.

She despicably convicted the federal agent without a trial and with untruths: