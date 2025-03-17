Gov. Hochul Won’t Allow ICE to “Just Take People Off the Streets”

On Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul sat down with Al Sharpton on MSNBC. She said that despite a one-on-one conversation with President Donald Trump, she does not intend to “allow” federal immigration enforcement to “just take people off the streets” in the state. At the same time, she met with Trump to beg for money.

ICE, as a federal agency, has power over her.

She told Sharpton she would “fight back hard” when the administration “attacks our values.”

Her values are to let foreign criminals run free.

The governor began by explaining why she had spoken to Trump, saying she had very important things to do for New York.

She told Sharpton that she also wanted to “make sure” that she and the president had “an understanding on immigration that says, we’ll help you when you have serious violent criminals you need to get off the streets.”

In other words, criminals are okay? Are only serious violent criminals to be removed?

“I’ve always said that. We’ve done that under the Biden administration,” Hochul said. “But we’re not going to be there to allow you to just take people off the streets and we split up families.”

Hochul and Biden never did anything to take foreign criminals off the street or to deport anyone. As for splitting up families, as Tom Homan said, the family can go with the criminal foreigners. The family separation issue seems a lot less important now that we have foreign rapists and murderers roaming our streets.

Hochul is always playing to the far left base and has done severe damage to New York with her lax crime policies. Amazingly, she feels she has to answer to Al Sharpton, the criminal who got away with it.

The fact that she’s in an interview with Al Shatpton makes this totally irrelevant. #Hochul destroyed NYC but pleads her case to someone who has never paid taxes as a pretend Reverend. Two clowns that couldn’t care less about hardworking NY citizens. https://t.co/cFjQ3Jini1 — Deb D (@DebOnceasinger) March 17, 2025

