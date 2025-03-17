Sharia-Compliant Texas City Is Part of a Growing Infrastructure

As reported, Epic City is still a go in Texas. It’s a Sharia-compliant development being built in Texas. It’s the new Dearborn, only on a grander scale, and it’s in the heart of Texas. Mosques are popping up in Texas, and they are all in communication. A new Islamic Center will be surrounded by Quad Cities, all practicing Sharia.

This is anti-assimilation.

This planned community in Josephine, Texas, near Dallas, aims to be Sharia-compliant. That means it will follow Islamic law.

The plan includes homes, schools, mosques, shops, and more. Some people are worried about what this means for Texas and America.

The East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) is developing EPIC City. To build this community, they have acquired over 400 acres in Josephine, Texas.

The project will feature a mosque at its center, surrounded by houses, townhomes, apartments, Muslim schools, parks, gyms, and other facilities.

RAIR says, “EPIC is currently constructing a 402-acre Islamic enclave, a self-sustaining, Sharia-governed city, serving as a blueprint for other Islamic centers across Texas and the U.S. The presence of Baajour at the ICQC’s event and other Mosques across the area showcases a direct ideological and strategic alignment between these centers, reinforcing the growing Sharia infrastructure in Texas.”

RAIR continues. “The Islamic Center of Quad Cities’ rapid expansion, driven by strict adherence to Sharia and a coordinated strategy with other Islamic centers, marks a concerted effort to Islamize Texas and reshape its cultural and legal landscape.”

It’s a Way of Life, Not Simply a Religion

Sharia within US borders is in direct opposition to the US Constitution.

As we noted in our prior article about EPIC City, “The problem with Islam is it is a total way of life, political, social, religious, and there can be no other way. Sharia Law cannot coexist with the US Constitution. The US needs people to assimilate.” It is not simply a religion. It’s all-consuming and hasn’t worked well for 1400 years.

CENSORSHIP ALERT! Why did @X just erase my pinned tweet on EPIC City in Texas—the very project I’ve been exposing for weeks? This post had over 7 MILLION views and even got a response from the Governor of Texas.@elonmusk @support—Can you explain this? Texas is under… pic.twitter.com/fALZ0tjRqe — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 16, 2025

Politicians are protecting the builders. No one can touch them.

BREAKING TEXAS! Yasir Qadhi Responds-—AND LETS TEXAS KNOW YOU CAN’T TOUCH HIM! Why isn’t anyone stopping EPIC City? Here’s your answer. Radical imam Yasir Qadhi just confirmed what we already knew—Texas politicians are protecting him while he builds a Sharia-controlled… https://t.co/gM9xFxTf6U pic.twitter.com/jjshnFvJap — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 16, 2025

