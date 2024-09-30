Gov. Newsom Bans Voter ID in Local Governments

Gov. Newsom signed a bill banning local governments from requiring Voter ID. Since we now know unequivocally that Black people know how to get Voter ID, the only people who might have a problem are probably noncitizens and other ineligible voters.

Can you think of any other reason? Please don’t doubt that Democrats plan to cheat so they can be the sole rulers of this country. We’ll be lucky to end up only as bad as San Francisco.

No one could take Kamala seriously, no one. She’s a figurehead.

If they win the Trifecta, say farewell to the Constitution. They’ve already promised to eliminate the filibuster and the Supreme Court, and Kamala will consider abolishing the Electoral College. These people are not Democrats. They are a threat to democracy.

