Red Pope Comes Down on the Side of Hezbollah Terrorists

The Red Pope is now opposed to military attacks that go “beyond morality” after he was asked about Israel’s recent escalation of attacks in Lebanon that targeted top Hezbollah commanders.

Doesn’t Israel have enough problems? Israel is doing the entire region a favor. It is proportionate. Nasrallah and his crew of terrorists murdered 241 Americans in 1983, and he killed tourists, artists, and countless others for Bashar al-Assad.

Francis made the comments while en route home from Belgium when reporters asked him to weigh in on Israel’s airstrike that killed Hezbollah’s longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday. The strike in Beirut targeted an area greater than a city block and reduced several buildings to rubble.

Francis didn’t mention Israel but said, “The defense must always be proportional to that attack.”

“When there is something disproportionate, there is a dominating tendency that goes beyond morality,” he said. “A country that does these things — and I’m talking about any country — in a superlative way, these are immoral actions.”

He said that even if war itself is immoral, there are rules that “indicate some morality.”

And what are those rules, Pope Francis? Who put him in charge?

This is the Red Pope, who wants us all to be under the one-world government of the feudal lords of the UN and WEF.

Let’s round up the Biden-Harris rapists and murderers in this country and ship them to the Vatican. We should also send the rioting Hamas-Hezbollah supporters to the Vatican.

I think his open-border policies are immoral. His totalitarianism is immoral.