Gov. Pritzker’s Radical Plan for America

Listening to Gov. Pritzker is like listening to the snake in the Garden of Evil. The billionaire wants to give amnesty to everyone here for five years or more, even though they came illegally or overstayed their visas.

Republicans can’t let this radical plan slide.

Pritzker says, “I’m talking about the people who are hard working, raising families, paying taxes law-abiding, right? All of those folks, some, you know, the people who are undocumented, right? Those are the very people you’d want to have come into the country if you had a proper immigration policy, right?

“And so, we ought to fix it so that we actually are doing that. We’re giving people who are here, who I get, some of them by the way have broken the law because they crossed the border without permission, but also some who overstayed a visa and are here undocumented, that you know, we ought to have a path for those folks to stay. Like, I’m talking about the people who’ve been here for 5,10, 20 years.”

They need to go home and get in line if they want citizenship. Democrats are erasing the meaning of citizenship.

The Nefarious Plan to Erase the Population

No person who came illegally should ever be rewarded with amnesty. They don’t all have to be deported, but they should not get our benefits or amnesty. Many jobs must be off limits.

He’s only promoting amnesty because they all mostly vote Democrat. Democrats don’t want to negotiate, debate, or cooperate with people who disagree with them. They want a permanent one-party electoral majority so they can control all we say, eat, and do without interference.

They don’t even care if the people here illegally are criminals or terrorists. In fact, that’s fine, because they rile them up so they become their street militias, and they don’t have to pay Rent-a-Crowd.

There are likely 60 million people here illegally. We have identified fifty million non-citizens that we are aware of.

Pritzker knows if these people get amnesty, more will come. It’s a plan for open borders.

At the same time, they have introduced Project 1619 and DEI into schools, teaching children white people are evil.