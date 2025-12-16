Fentanyl: A Weapon of Mass Destruction

On December 15, 2025, President Trump issued an order to classify illicit fentanyl and its precursors as weapons of mass destruction. This gives the President the authority to deploy stronger federal and military tools against trafficking cartels.

A weapon of mass destruction is defined as a nuclear, biological, or chemical weapon able to cause widespread devastation and loss of life. It is a weapon with the capacity to inflict death and destruction on such a massive scale and so indiscriminately that its very presence in the hands of a hostile power can be considered a grievous threat.

The President highlighted the drug’s contribution to 200-300,000 deaths annually, fueling the overdose crisis that resulted in over 70,000 lives lost in 2023. Fentanyl remains the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18-45.

The signing coincided with awarding border defense medals to troops and followed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China over fentanyl flows.

In areas like Kensington, users appear frozen, hunched, and unaware, victims of fentanyl or xylazine-laced drugs.