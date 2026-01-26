Gov. Walz Lied to President Trump in His “Very Good Call” – Update

The White House said it could pull Border Patrol from Minnesota if Walz and Frey cooperate. That sounds like a terrible idea, but I’m not privy to White House information. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced it in a Monday press briefing.

After I posted, Bill Melugin wrote:

BREAKING: Multiple federal sources confirm to @FoxNews that Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino & some, not all Border Patrol agents, will be leaving the state of Minnesota imminently.

🚨 BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt has outlined President Trump’s DEMANDS for Tim Walz and Mayor Frey in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/mu5WpDWf4M If Walz DOESN’T acquiesce, ICE operations will CONTINUE AS IS. 1. Walz and Frey must turn over ALL CRIMINAL ILLEGALS currently in their custody,… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 26, 2026



Guy Benson says Gov. Walz confirmed he and the President had a good call today. However, Benson mentioned that Walz misled the President when he said the state always honors detainers. I think a better word is Walz “lied.”

Walz referred to prison detainers and ignored the fact that local jails and police routinely ignore them, limiting effective immigration enforcement.

Minnesota’s Department of Corrections honored ICE detainers for about 207 undocumented inmates as of January 2026, but county-run jails and cities like Minneapolis maintain sanctuary policies that release individuals without federal transfers, as confirmed by DHS reports and local sheriff.

Walz lies all the time.

Walz misleading here re: sanctuary policies, pretending MN honors ICE detainers. Police/jails do not. He’s focusing on prisons as a broad-sounding but actually narrow deflection. MN needs to drastically increase cooperation on orderly transfers from jails or this is empty. https://t.co/T5h9tzjnzw — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 26, 2026

Additional Information:

The agitators were only deployed after the massive fraud was exposed. That seems convenient. The Minnesota politicians are probably protecting themselves from exposure as frauds. Jack Posobiec said that Minneapolis has the largest concentration of Fortune 500 companies in America (17 of them are in the Twin Cities). They have Somalis, Antifa, money laundering, and George Floyd converging in Minneapolis. In other words, they have created this crisis to cover up all they are doing.

The other important point that should be mentioned is that these crises are created to destabilize America and divide us.

Participants were told “for their safety” they must “have training,” but this training isn’t about situational awareness, first aid, or practical defense against pepper spray.

It’s, in fact, teaching you how to mentally prepare to escalate violence.

Let’s look at his tactic.

First, a meditation session. Why? To get you “out of your brain” and in “touch with feelings.”

He then explicitly tells everyone to tune out everything but their feelings.

Next… the four thousand people here are being asked to confront armed federal agents.

What is the natural reaction for anyone confronting armed men?