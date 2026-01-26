DHS Has Agents’ Bodycams in the Alex Pretti Shooting

DHS has body camera footage of the fatal shooting incident in Minneapolis over the weekend involving federal agents. Several officers were wearing body cameras.

At least we will know the truth. The witnesses are all radicals, and they edit the videos.

The scene was very chaotic. If you come into that scene screaming as Mr. Pretti allegedly did, you do so at great risk. These radicals are delusional. They don’t seem to understand that agents who believe their life is in danger can defend themselves with lethal force. The agents and the protesters have different perspectives. Additionally, Mr. Pretti appears to have resisted the agents physically.

If Mr. Pretti was disarmed at the time of the shooting, it probably didn’t matter. Once he created the dangerous environment, it was enough to make it difficult for officers to judge the situation. They have a split second. I am not saying that is what happened. We don’t have good footage, but to expect an agent to be able to judge in a fraction of a second or one second is unreasonable.

Case closed. Alex Jeffrey Pretti pushed the ICE officer (assault on a law-enforcement officer, obstruction); was pepper sprayed; resisted arrest; Pretti was armed, reached for his gun, seems to have grabbed his gun out of his holster; an ICE officer grabs his gun; gun goes off… pic.twitter.com/VAYP8scujx — Ben Hart (@BenHart_Freedom) January 26, 2026

The gun might have accidentally discharged, so if Piers Morgan thinks he has the right to basically call it murder, he doesn’t, but he did it anyway.