DHS Has Agents’ Bodycams in the Alex Pretti Shooting

M Dowling
DHS has body camera footage of the fatal shooting incident in Minneapolis over the weekend involving federal agents. Several officers were wearing body cameras.

At least we will know the truth. The witnesses are all radicals, and they edit the videos.

The scene was very chaotic. If you come into that scene screaming as Mr. Pretti allegedly did, you do so at great risk. These radicals are delusional. They don’t seem to understand that agents who believe their life is in danger can defend themselves with lethal force. The agents and the protesters have different perspectives. Additionally, Mr. Pretti appears to have resisted the agents physically.

Mr. Pretti put his hands on the federal agent.

If Mr. Pretti was disarmed at the time of the shooting, it probably didn’t matter. Once he created the dangerous environment, it was enough to make it difficult for officers to judge the situation. They have a split second. I am not saying that is what happened. We don’t have good footage, but to expect an agent to be able to judge in a fraction of a second or one second is unreasonable.

The gun might have accidentally discharged, so if Piers Morgan thinks he has the right to basically call it murder, he doesn’t, but he did it anyway.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 minute ago

I think you solved the case. The man was planning to kill and be killed. When he saw his chance was ending, he got desperate. He had the weapon out. Those ladies contributed to the incident by adding chaos. They should be charged, but for that, you need a decent person to charge them. They contributed to a homicide. Absolutely… Read more »

