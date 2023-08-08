Governor DeSantis Will “Reset” His Failing Campaign

By
M Dowling
-
0
12

Governor DeSantis replaced his campaign manager Generra Peck with James Uthmeier, who served as his office’s chief of staff. Peck will remain on the campaign as a chief strategist. After months of falling polls in a campaign looking for its message, this won’t be enough unless Gov. DeSantis appeals to the populace instead of billionaires.

The Messenger reports that Peck “quickly became the subject of criticism from DeSantis advisers and donors in mid-July after his presidential campaign stalled and money dried up.”

Donors, who basically run the country, were unhappy with the way things were going. The campaign said they’re reloading.

“People have written Governor DeSantis’s obituary many times,” Uthmeier, who doesn’t have campaign experience, said in a written statement to The Messenger. “From his race against establishment primary candidate Adam Putnam, to his victory over legacy media-favored candidate Andrew Gillum [in 2018], to his twenty-point win over Charlie Crist [in 2022], Governor DeSantis has proven that he knows how to win. He’s breaking records on fundraising and has a supporting super PAC with $100 million in the bank and an incredible ground game. Get ready.”

We’ll see. Donald Trump pulled him over the top in the gubernatorial.

David Polyansky, an experienced Iowa operative who boasts of never losing a Republican presidential primary in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, will serve as Deputy campaign manager. He is a close ally of Uthmeier’s.

“Governor DeSantis is running one of the most aggressive early state campaigns in modern history,” Peck said. “Our organization welcomes the best of the best, and James is one of my closest colleagues and friends — we are better for his joining and providing day-to-day leadership. This team is built to last and built to win.”

Anyone will only believe a change in his rhetoric and poll numbers.

Gov. Ron De Santis
DESANTIS HAS BILLIONAIRE BACKERS

Breitbart reported that Donald Trump Jr. said DeSantis’s small-dollar donor base is “almost non-existent, making up 15 percent of his take.”

In July, he also told Breitbart News that most of the money from DeSantis’s Super PAC is coming from Jeff Roe entities, adding that the “Never Trump billionaire donor movement” is behind DeSantis’s bid.

Billionaires are behind DeSantis.

It looks like we have one Republican candidate, the man Democrats plan to imprison.

ALL THE POLLS SAY THE SAME THING.


