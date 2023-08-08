FBI Agent Lied Under Oath About Hunter Laptop Pre-Election

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan announced on Monday that FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan lied under oath about the bureau’s investigation and suppression of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Hopefully, a criminal referral will be sent to the DOJ, although nothing will happen.

Mr. Chan, a member of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, was deposed in November 2022 on the FBI’s efforts to suppress news of the laptop as it spread across social media just before the 2020 election.

The transcript shows that he claimed to have “no internal knowledge” of the laptop investigation until the media published it.

He also claimed he was “not a party to any meeting” with social media companies where Biden or the laptop was discussed. He claimed he wasn’t aware of any other communications.

Mr. Jordan exposed the lies on X, noting that a former agent described a follow-up call with Mr. Chan on Oct. 15, 2020.

This was exposed in Twitter Files #4. It’s taking a long time for anything to happen.

Chan was the conduit between the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force and Big Tech.

Laura Dehmlow is the current Section Chief of the Foreign Influence Task Force. On Oct. 14, when Facebook asked if the laptop was real, she responded, “No comment,” even though the FBI had the laptop and knew it was real.

In July, @JudiciaryGOP and @Weaponization interviewed Laura Dehmlow. Her testimony was shocking, revealing that the FBI deliberately withheld critical information from social media companies about Hunter Biden’s laptop the day that the @nypost story broke.

The lawyers are dishonest also:

When Twitter asked if the laptop was real, an FBI agent said “yes.” But a second FBI agent—a lawyer—jumped in, cut him off, and said, “no further comment.” Read the transcript for yourself: pic.twitter.com/2GxBWVOk7v — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

The task force needs to be dismantled, and the agents sent to some remote outpost. The boss knew too.

Later that same day—October 14—Facebook met with the FBI, including Chan and Dehmlow. Facebook asked the same question: is the laptop real? Now having its story straight, the FBI responded, “no comment.” pic.twitter.com/426HHmKtre — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

CHAN LIED

Did someone tell him to lie, or did he just know he had to lie?

Chan first testified about the October 14 Facebook-FITF meeting where Dehmlow said “no comment” when Facebook asked if the Hunter Biden laptop was real. pic.twitter.com/CrzfQn2znk — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

Chan was asked again if, other than the October 14 Facebook-FITF meeting, he was “aware of any communications between anyone at Facebook and anyone at the FBI related to the Hunter Biden laptop story?” He answered: “No.” pic.twitter.com/bwHXU9DjpC — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 7, 2023

