Governor Kristi Noem TORCHED Dr. Fauci









South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem torched the policies of Dr. Fraud at CPAC. The despotic Dr. Fauci’s outrageous, ever-changing mandates and ‘scientific’ dictates have ruined lives.

“Let me be clear, COVID didn’t crush the economy. Government crushed the economy,” she said. Now the government can’t spend money fast enough. South Dakota never closed anything and never mandated masks. She didn’t select essential businesses and doesn’t believe the government has the right to decide what businesses are essential.

Watch:

