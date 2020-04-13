Governors in 3 worst-virus-hit states discuss re-opening ASAP

Three states at the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis are making plans to re-open their economies as soon as possible. “We will all have to get on the same page,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are putting together a joint plan at the same time, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

p class=”speakable”>“People want to get on with their lives, people want to get out of the house, cabin fever, we need the economy working, people need a paycheck, life has to function. When do we reopen?” Cuomo said at a Sunday press conference. “Look, the answer is we want to reopen as soon as possible.”

Cuomo said the keys for reopening are coordination between businesses, schools, transportation, and the workforce; additional testing; and increased federal assistance. He said he plans on speaking with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to come up with a regional reopening plan.

“It all has to be coordinated regionally,” he said during his daily briefing in Albany. “We closed everything down in a coordinated fashion, and we did it regionally. … That partnership is very important for our individual states and our collective states.”

“I work cooperatively with all the local governments, and I hope Nassau County, Suffolk County, New York City, Westchester County, New Jersey, Connecticut, that we can all get on the same page,” he said. “That’s the ideal. But at the end of the day, there’s one page. There’s one page and there’s one plan.”

He’s not on the same page with New York City mayor Bill de Blasio who wants schools to remain closed. Cuomo said he understands how the mayor feels but keeping the schools closed “clashes” with the plan to re-open sooner.

New York, the state hit the worst, has plateaued, and the illness is not as bad as predicted [by the CDC and the flawed models].

The numbers on new hospitalizations from the virus show a net increase of just 53 from the previous day, further reinforcing that the state seems to have reached a plateau in the crisis.

New Jersey’s governor said they would proceed with caution

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy cautioned Sunday against a swift reopening of the economy since it could be like “throwing gasoline on the fire.”

“Any sort of economic reopening or recovery depends first and foremost on a complete health care recovery,” Murphy said on “Face the Nation.” “Getting that sequencing right, I think based on the data and the facts that we’re seeing, is incredibly essential and that, if we either transpose those steps or we start to get back on our feet too soon, I fear based on the data we’re looking at, we could be throwing gasoline on the fire.”

Former commissioner of the FDA and current fellow at AEI, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, explains there will always be risk:

.@ScottGottliebMD tells @margbrennan that a reopening of the economy will pose some risk, but says that “there is always going to be risk” pic.twitter.com/1VBGcP7tVt — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 12, 2020

It’s very encouraging to know the three among the worst hit are talking about re-opening. It has to happen soon.