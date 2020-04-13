What kind of twaddle is this from sleepy Joe?

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Biden’s campaign told PolitiFact that Biden’s ‘Trump is a xenophobe’ tweets were not specific to the restrictions on people coming from China.

Politifact gave Trump a “mostly false” for saying Biden had called his travel ban xenophobic.

That was despite the fact that Biden called Trump xenophobic in a reply to a tweet about the travel ban. “Biden did not spell out which part of the tweet was xenophobic,” Politifact claimed.

How crazy is this???

Biden is in bed with the Communist Chinese which explains his resistance to the travel ban until last week:

 

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply