What kind of twaddle is this from sleepy Joe?

Biden’s campaign told PolitiFact that Biden’s ‘Trump is a xenophobe’ tweets were not specific to the restrictions on people coming from China.

Politifact gave Trump a “mostly false” for saying Biden had called his travel ban xenophobic.

That was despite the fact that Biden called Trump xenophobic in a reply to a tweet about the travel ban. “Biden did not spell out which part of the tweet was xenophobic,” Politifact claimed.

How crazy is this???

Joe Biden is now making it seem as if Trump restricted travel with China too late but at the time he called it “Hysterical Xenophobia” and “Fear Mongering” He does know that there are videos of the things he says, right? pic.twitter.com/rZEtdcVi7R https://t.co/0CWa7fLMM8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2020

Joe Biden today falsely said #COVID19 travel restrictions were “based on favoritism & politics, rather than risk” Dr. Fauci recommended the Europe travel ban, says it’s a “prudent choice,” & “the right public health call.” When will Biden be quiet and let the experts speak? pic.twitter.com/kBjKlZ6huO — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 12, 2020

Biden is in bed with the Communist Chinese which explains his resistance to the travel ban until last week:

Man, Biden is gonna get crushed pic.twitter.com/Nu63fqNP8g — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 9, 2020